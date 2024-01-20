Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'shaandar'

Pankaj Tripathi, in a Reddit AMA, praises working with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dilwale.' Admits initial reservations about 'Mimi' script but which later earned him National Award. His diverse roles, from 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to 'Mirzapur,' showcase resilience and talent

Pankaj Tripathi, widely acclaimed for his exceptional performances in Bollywood across various genres, recently engaged in a lively Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, where he shared intriguing insights into his experiences in the film industry.

One of the questions posed to the versatile actor revolved around his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2015 film 'Dilwale.' Responding with admiration, Tripathi expressed, 'Bahut hi shaandar. He's a superb co-star,' delighting fans on Reddit with his positive remarks about working with the Bollywood superstar.

Another curious Redditor inquired about instances where Tripathi initially disliked a script but eventually changed his mind to take on the role. In a candid admission, the 'OMG 2' actor revealed that the film 'Mimi' fell into this category. Despite initially having reservations about the script, Tripathi acknowledged that he ultimately accepted the role and was rewarded with a National Award for his performance. Reflecting on the decision, he shared, 'Ab lagta hai ki chhod deta toh malaal hota' (Looking back, I feel if I had let it go, I would have regretted it).

Tripathi, known for overcoming early career challenges, has become a celebrated figure in the industry. His breakthrough came with the portrayal of Sultan Qureshi in the two-part gangster film 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' propelling him to stardom. He continued to impress with notable roles in films such as 'Fukrey,' 'Super 30,' 'Luka Chuppi,' '83,' 'Ludo,' and more.

The actor's portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya in the popular web series 'Mirzapur' further solidified his widespread fame. His latest project, 'Main Atal Hoon,' a biographical film exploring the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has recently hit the screens to positive reviews.

Looking ahead, Pankaj Tripathi has exciting projects on the horizon, including 'Stree 2' and 'Metro... In Dino.' The latter, directed by Anurag Basu, boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.