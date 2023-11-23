Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pankaj Tripathi's Masterclass at IFFI 2023: Arrogance comes with fame when one forgets their roots

    Delving into the art of acting, he likened life to a theatre, stressing the role of empathy in becoming a proficient actor. Tripathi highlighted the transformative power of understanding diverse perspectives, emphasizing self-improvement through analysis, observation, and learning from others' experiences

    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

    Life becomes meaningful only when fame and money is utilized fruitfully and for a good purpose, said actor Pankaj Tripathi during a masterclass at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Thursday. The masterclass was organised in collaboration with the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata. Tripathi, delving into the art of acting, likened life to a theatre where individuals enact various roles. He emphasized the role of empathy in becoming a proficient actor, asserting that acting's broader purpose is to enhance individuals' humanity by comprehending diverse perspectives.

    Tripathi stressed the transformative power of putting oneself in other's shoes, understanding their thoughts, emotions, and perspectives, and contributing to personal growth. Analyzing, observing, and learning from the experiences of others, both positive and negative, were highlighted as essential steps in self-improvement.

    The actor underscored the importance of aligning the body and mind for natural acting, citing the necessity of mental and physical flexibility. Tripathi elucidated that the recreation of emotions on screen relies on mentally immersing oneself in hypothetical character situations and rigorous training.

    Distinguishing between a star and an actor, Tripathi noted that actors have the freedom to experiment with their roles, vital for keeping acting dynamic. He cautioned against the constraints of stardom, which can create audience expectations and a larger-than-life image, limiting the scope for experimentation.

    “Fifteen years ago nobody knew me, and 15 years later nobody may remember me either,” he said, adding, “Life becomes meaningful only when fame and money is utilized fruitfully and for a good purpose.”

    Reflecting on his own struggles during the early years of his acting career, Tripathi acknowledged the challenges and the secondary status of acting in a survival-focused scenario. He emphasized the role of hope and self-assessment, urging aspiring actors and filmmakers to conduct research, observe, and explore their surroundings and inner selves.

    Tripathi warned against arrogance accompanying fame, stressing the importance of remembering one's roots and maintaining awareness to prevent corruption. He concluded that life attains meaning when fame and money are purposefully utilized for benevolent purposes.

    The masterclass provided a profound exploration of acting as both an art form and a catalyst for personal growth, leaving the audience inspired by Tripathi’s insightful reflections and wealth of experience.

