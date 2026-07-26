The teaser for Apple TV's 'Neuromancer' series, based on William Gibson's novel, has been released. The show stars Callum Turner as a super-hacker and Briana Middleton as an assassin, teaming up for a high-stakes corporate heist.

The makers have unveiled the teaser for 'Neuromancer' starring Callum Turner, based on the landmark 1984 novel by William Gibson. The series is created by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, who is directing the pilot. An official plot description teases that it "follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Briana Middleton), a razor-girl assassin, to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

About the Series

Apple TV shared the teaser on their Instagram handle on Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv) The ten-episode series was greenlit back in early 2024 and will follow Gibson's famous debut novel, which won the Hugo, Nebula and Philip K. Dick awards. That book led to the Sprawl trilogy, including 'Count Zero,' 'Mona Lisa Overdrive' and 'Burning Chrome.'

Cast and Crew Details

Middleton, Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard and Clemence Poesy round out the main cast. Turner recently starred in 'Rose of Nevada' with George MacKay. Next up, he is set to appear in the rom-com 'One Night Only' alongside 'A Complete Unknown' breakout Monica Barbaro. Turner is also heavily rumoured to be in the conversation to play James Bond after Daniel Craig closed out his time as 007 with 2021's 'No Time to Die.'

Production and Release Date

'Neuromancer' is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content. Anonymous Content and Apple TV previously collaborated on 'The Savant,' 'Disclaimer' and 'Defending Jacob.' The first episode will be available to stream on Apple TV starting January 22, 2027, with weekly episodes releasing through Friday, March 19, 2027.

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