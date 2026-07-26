Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves has cancelled three shows from her 'Middle of Nowhere' North American tour. The affected cities are Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn. The singer has not yet commented on the reason for the cancellations.

Tour Cancellations Announced

Kacey Musgraves has cancelled three shows from her upcoming Middle of Nowhere tour, including the Chicago concert that was set to open the country star's North American run, People magazine said.

According to the publication, the cancelled shows include the August 20 concert in Chicago, the August 29 show in Boston and the September 2 concert in Brooklyn, New York. The three cities affected by the cancellations have multiple shows scheduled as part of the tour. Tickets are still available for the other dates, according to Musgraves' official website.

No Official Statement Released

Musgraves, 37, has not publicly spoken about the cancelled shows so far. A representative for the singer also declined to comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

'Middle of Nowhere' North American Tour Details

The Grammy-winning singer announced her North American Middle of Nowhere tour in April. The tour was set to include stops in Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, among other cities. The tour is scheduled to end on October 27 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Supporting Acts

Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Carter Faith, Estevie, Charles Wesley Godwin, William Beckmann, Gabriella Rose and The Brudi Brothers are among the artists announced as opening acts for different shows.

Inspiration Behind the Album

Musgraves is touring in support of her sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, which was released on May 1. The album features collaborations with Gregory Alan Isakov, Billy Strings, Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson.

Speaking about the album when it was released, Musgraves said the songs came during a period when she spent a lot of time by herself. "The bulk of this record was made during the longest single period of my life," Musgraves had said, as per PEOPLE.

She also spoke about how she became comfortable with being alone while working on the album. "I found that for the first time, it actually felt incredible being alone and existing in a space not defined by anyone else. I became fascinated with the concept of liminal space, both geographical and emotional."