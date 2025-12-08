India batter Smriti Mandhana’s wedding to Palash Muchhal was called off by mutual consent. A day later, she returned to batting practice ahead of the Sri Lanka T20I series, earning praise from fans for her focus, resilience, and unbreakable spirit.

Team India women’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana returned to batting in the nets after her wedding with Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal was called off following a mutual decision by both families to step back from the planned marriage.

On Sunday, Mandhana broke her silence after the wedding was indefinitely postponed—first due to her father Shrinivas’s health scare a day before the ceremony (November 23), and then amid persistent rumours alleging that Palash Muchhal had been unfaithful, which was denied by his family members, especially his sister, Palak Muchhal.

In her statement, Mandhana confirmed that her wedding with Palash was called off and decided to end the engagement and public speculation, requesting privacy for both families as they move on from the difficult episode.

Smriti Starts Fresh after Breaking Engagement with Palash

A day after announcing her decision to call off the wedding with Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana returned to batting in the nets as part of her preparation for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. India Women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam.

After her marriage was called off, Smriti Mandhana hit the nets ahead of the Sri Lanka T20I series. Mandhana’s brother, Shravan, shared a photo of her batting with heart emojis on his Instagram story, signalling her return to focus and resilience after the wedding cancellation with Palash Muchhal.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Mucchal were dating for five years, and the couple confirmed their relationship and confirmed their relationship publicly in July 2024. Ahead of the wedding, Palash proposed to Smriti Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in a video-captured ring proposal that went viral.

On November 22nd, Palash and Smriti shared photos from their pre-wedding celebrations, signalling their excitement just hours before the wedding date. On the wedding day, Smriti Mandhana’s father suffered a heart attack, prompting both families to call off the ceremony immediately. Thereafter, the rumours of Palash Muchhal being unfaithful began to gain traction, which led to allegations about the Bollywood music composer’s infidelity, prompting both families to eventually confirm the wedding was off.

Fans Laud Smriti Mandhana’s ‘Unbreakable Spirit’

Smriti Mandhana returning to the nets a day after the wedding with Palash Muchhal was called off was seen by fans as a testament to her resilience and professionalism, earning praise on social media for her focus on cricket despite personal setbacks.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts praised her grit and resilience, hailing her ‘unbreakable spirit’ and appreciated her focus on cricket despite personal turmoil.

Smriti Mandhana was part of the Team India that won the Women’s World Cup, defeating South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. She was the standout batter for the Women in Blue, amassing 434 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 54.25 in nine matches.

Mandhana is all set to make a comeback in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, aiming to regain her rhythm after a personal hiatus.