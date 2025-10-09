Actor Palak Tiwari wowed the crowd at Lakme Fashion Week, walking the ramp in a stunning navy-blue ensemble. Known for her role in Romeo S3, she continues to impress both on screen and the runway.

Actor Palak Tiwari turned heads at the Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for NIF Global Presents 'THE RUNWAY' on the second day of the ongoing event.

Palak walked the ramp in a stylish, modern ensemble that looked every bit stunning. The actress wore a navy-blue sleeveless top paired with a matching mini skirt that featured colourful hand-embroidered patterns. Her look was completed with a white shirt and printed tie, along with a colorful handmade bag.





Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, will conclude on Sunday, October 12. The event celebrates creativity and innovation in fashion, bringing together top designers and emerging talents from across the country.

The 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI opened on October 8 at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, marking a landmark year for India's most celebrated fashion showcase.

On the film front, Palak was last seen playing a journalist in Guddu Dhanoa's film "Romeo S3", co-starring Thakur Anoop Singh.

Romeo S3 is an action-thriller that follows DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat (Thakur Anoop Singh) as he battles a drug cartel in Goa. His investigation soon uncovers a much bigger conspiracy involving a deadly virus and its antidote, which is controlled by a ruthless mafioso. To take down the cartel, he joins forces with investigative journalist Tanu (Palak Tiwari), whose pursuit of the truth thrusts her into the heart of the danger. As the stakes rise, she is kidnapped by the villain's son.

The film, produced by Pen Studios and Wild River Pictures, was released in cinemas on May 16. (ANI)

