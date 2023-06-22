Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan twinning in black at an event sparks their dating rumours

On Wednesday night, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan and other star kids attended Karan Mehta's birthday bash in style. What caught the attention of fans was that after denying the dating rumours, bollywood actress Palak Tiwari turned up the heat in a short black outfit and her rumoured beau Ibrahim Ali Khan also twinned with her in black. This alleged couple twinning has shaken social media again.

TV diva Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside global icon Salman Khan, stepped out in style and looked smoking hot and stunning as she got clicked while attending Karan Mehta's birthday party on Wednesday night.

Her rumoured beau and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan who will also make his big Bollywood debut soon attended the bash. Interestingly, the alleged couple twinned in black outfits as they reached the venue separately. Aaliyah Kashyap and her husband-to-be Shane Gregoire, Alaya F, and many others were also arriving for the grand party.

Even after Palak shut down the dating reports and never-ending dating rumours with Ibrahim. But, it is true that their appearances at the same place and at the same time have sparked off and only intensified extra fuel to the rumours.

For attending Karan Mehta's birthday party, Palak put her best fashion foot forward and wore a little black cutout dress. She looked stunning in her attire. The diva wrapped up her look with on-point makeup and her million-dollar smile. A well-known paparazzo account dropped her video from the party, which went viral. Have a look:

On the flip side, Ibrahim, the brother of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut, looked sleek and dapper in a black shirt and matching pants. Both of them interacted with the paparazzi and posed for them.

On the work front, Palak is currently busy with her next project, The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt. Ibrahim will mark his bollywood debut with a film backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Recently his sister Sara Ali Khan revealed that he already wrapped up the shoot.

