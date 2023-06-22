Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: All you need to know about Tamil star's latest film Leo

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Tamil superstar's first look poster from Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has finally been out. Vijay's fierce persona from the film has gone viral on the internet. Fans are going gaga over his latest avatar.

Thalapathy Vijay, Tamil cinema's biggest star, is celebrating his 49th birthday. The actor is presently wrapping up the final round of filming for Leo, the highly anticipated gangster thriller in which he reunites with acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which will be Vijay and Lokesh's second collaboration following the huge success of Master, has already sparked interest with some interesting developments. On the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the creators gifted the Leo first look poster to fans and moviegoers.

Vijay Thalapathy looks ferocious in the first look poster for Leo.

Thalapathy Vijay appears in his ferocious, action-hero persona in the immensely enticing first-look poster for Leo, which is already going viral on social media. The popular performer can be seen executing a high-voltage battle routine with a blood-coated hammer in his hand as a fearsome wolf stands next him. The first look poster confirms that Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial would delight those who enjoy out-and-out action films.

The poster also consists of a caption, that reads: "In the world of untamed rivers, calm walters either become divine Gods or dreaded demons." "#LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!," wrote director Lokesh, who released the Leo first look poster on his official Twitter handle. Earlier, the filmmaker confirmed that more updates of the film are in store for the audiences on the special occasion of Vijay's 49th birthday.

Check out the first look poster for Leo below:

About Leo

As previously reported, Leo is claimed to be the latest part of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller world, affectionately referred to by fans as the Lokesh Cinematic world aka LCU. Thalapathy Vijay is rumoured to be portraying the titular role Leo in the film, which also stars Trisha Krishnan. Thus, the project marks Vijay and Trisha's onscreen comeback after a 15-year hiatus.

Sanjay Dutt plays a prominent part in the film, which also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Arjun Das, Mathew Thomas, and others in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander writes the songs and original score. Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studios is behind the production of Leo.