South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

RRR fame globally acclaimed Hollywood star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have embraced parenthood and this new exciting phase in their life. The most rock-solid and powerful couple down South and Tollywood became parents to an adorable baby girl. While Ram Charan's friends and family got overjoyed with the news, Ram Charan's father and megastar Chiranjeevi also visited the hospital to meet his newborn granddaughter.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan became parents to a beautiful baby girl on June 20th, at the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The hospital made the happiest announcement confirming the exciting news for the globally acclaimed RRR star's fans. It read, "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl born today, 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and both the baby and mother are doing well."

A video of Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, arriving at the Apollo Hospital is surfacing on social media. In the video, the proud grandparents are delighted with the arrival of little Lakshmi in their mega family. The actor looked dapper as he opted for a white shirt and paired it with beige-coloured pants. Surekha, on the other hand, looked graceful in a pink-hued saree. In the video, we can see Chiranjeevi interacting with the hospital staff and his wife.

Besides, Ram and Upasana's daughter got an adorable nickname from her grandfather, Chiranjeevi Konidela, as he visited the hospital with his wife, Surekha, to meet his munchkin granddaughter. Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl got a 'Mega' nickname from her grandfather, Chiranjeevi. Taking to his Instagram handle, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared the exciting news of the arrival of his granddaughter. The doting grandfather called Ram's daughter as his 'Little Mega Princess' and penned a heartfelt note.

Chiranjeevi's tweet read, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the mega family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!".