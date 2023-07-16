Palak Tiwari faces backlash for pathetic ramp walk in viral video from Calvin Klein event

Palak Tiwari is brutally mocked for her "pathetic" ramp walk in a viral video from a Calvin Klein event; internet users call it the "Chapri Catwalk" Palak Tiwari recently walked the runway for the global fashion label Calvin Klein at a fashion event, which has sparked the conversation around nepotism. Reads | Posted on 20 July 2023, 16:24:35 Inderjit Shelar

Inderjit Shelar. In a viral video from a Calvin Klein event, Palak Tiwari is brutally mocked for her 'pathetic' ramp walk; internet users call it the 'Chapri Catwalk'. It appears that internet users are becoming sick of star kids! These aspiring artists have frequently found themselves in hot water for boasting about their advantages and receiving so many possibilities. Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, has this time sparked debate over.

The caption for the video wrote, “Palak Tiwari Showstopper For Yesterday Calvin-klein Event”. The latest stint of Palak on the internet seems to irritate users. In response to the video, one user said, "These little kids are really humiliating on the ramp walk. Her after Sara (Ali Khan). Why can't they walk confidently and straight? One person responded, "What's up with this outrageous clownery? ", while another added, "Every model is better than her at this. I'm not sure why there isn't more recognition for models in India. Another comment read, "No charm, no grace, absolutely pathetic walk. Do we need this bimbo nobody to show stop a fashion show? Are we out of models now?".

Another user wrote: "Disha Patani ought to have done this! She's in CK all day, every day", and "For me, CK is Disha Patani", were two of the comments that were read. On the professional front, Palak made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a movie starring Salman Khan.

