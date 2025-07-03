S Jaishankar said that the Indian embassy and ambassador have been in touch with US Senator Lindsey Graham regarding the bill on Russia and India will have to cross that bridge if it comes to it.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday (local time) that the Indian embassy and ambassador have been in touch with US Senator Lindsey Graham regarding the bill on Russia and India will have to cross that bridge if it comes to it.

While addressing a press conference, Jaishankar stated that India's concerns and interests on energy, security have been made conversant to Graham.

When asked about US plans to impose 500 per cent tariffs on the import of Russian Oil, Jaishankar said, “Regarding Senator Lindsey Graham's bill, any development which is happening in the US Congress is of interest to us if it impacts our interest or could impact our interest. So, we have been in touch with Senator Graham. The embassy, ambassador have been in touch. Our concerns and our interests on energy, security have been made conversant to him. So, we'll then have to cross that bridge when we come to it, if we come to it.”

Jaishankar on US plan to tax top Russian oil buyers

Graham's sanctions bill on Russia would impose a 500 per cent tariff on imports from any nation that purchases Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products, The Hill reported. The bill has over 80 co-sponsors in the Senate, potentially making it veto-proof.

After the war erupted between Russia and Ukraine, the US and Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow. However, India has continued to purchase Russian oil.

Earlier in May, Lindsey Graham said he is in touch with US President Donald Trump regarding the bill. Republican lawmakers have indicated they are worried about moving the bill but are waiting for approval from Trump before bringing the legislation to the floor.

When asked whether Trump is giving instructions on when the bill will come to the floor, Graham stated, "We are separate entities coordinating with each other," The Hill reported.

Graham is proposing a carveout for his Russian sanctions bill to exclude nations that help Ukraine's defence, protecting them from a 500 per cent tariff for trading with Russia.