Mawra Hocane responded to Harshvardhan Rane's rejection from Sanam Teri Kasam 2 by doubling down on her stance, posting another pro-Pakistan message amid backlash.

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane publicly stated that he won't feature in Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is his co-star. He took this step after Mawra made provocative statements about Operation Sindoor, triggering outrage among Indian audiences.

Harshvardhan Rane's Statement

Taking to Instagram Stories, Harshvardhan Rane shared his view, writing: "Although I thank the experience, however, as things are at present, and on seeing the direct remarks passed about my country, I have made a choice to respectfully decline to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2 if there is any chance of the previous cast being repeated."

He also condemned Mawra's comments on Operation Sindoor as "derogatory" and "unpardonable". He further added: "I respect all artists and people of this nation, that nation, Kenya, and even Mars, but such derogatory comments about my nation by anyone are unforgivable. I am fine with losing followers on Instagram, but won't let anyone trample over the pride and upbringing. Standing up for your nation is good, but disrespectful, hateful comments about another nation is not."

Mawra Hocane's Response

Mawra Hocane had previously tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) denouncing India's military aggression, writing: "Strongly condemn India's cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all… may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo. #PakistanZindabad."

In response to Harshvardhan's dismissal, Mawra replied diplomatically, stating: "Art should cross borders, and I have always been a believer in peace. I respect everyone's opinions, but I stand by my beliefs."

She went on to pen, "Nothing & no one that tries to challenge Pakistan's sovereignty will be spared, make no mistake! Here's to working towards peace & kindness once again. our forces are the wind beneath our wings and soar, we shall! Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Forces Paindabad."

The controversy renewed debate over the use of Pakistani artists in Bollywood, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) upholding its rigorous ban on Pakistani actors in Indian cinema. Followers took to social media, some agreeing with Harshvardhan's choice, while others contended that politics should not seep into art.

The fate of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is unknown, with rumors of Shraddha Kapoor replacing Mawra Hocane in the sequel. With India and Pakistan still on the brink of a war, the argument concerning cross-border ventures in the entertainment industry is a long way off.