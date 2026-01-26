The Padma Awards 2026 were announced, with several luminaries receiving the Padma Shri. Honourees include Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy, late theatre artist Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay, musician Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsa, and others.

The prestigious Padma Awards were announced on Sunday, honouring extraordinary individuals across diverse fields, including arts, literature, education, and more. Recognising their excellence, dedication, and service to the nation, renowned Kuchipudi dancer and choreographer Deepika Reddy from Telangana, theatre luminary Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) from West Bengal, musician Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsa, and veteran storyteller and folk artist Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya, among others, have been awarded the Padma Shri 2026.

Honour for North Bengal's Theatre Pioneer

In West Bengal's Balurghat, several BJP leaders arrived to felicitate the late Harimadhav Mukhopadhyay's wife, Reena Mukhopadhyay, and son, Krishnendu Mukhopadhyay. Speaking to ANI, Krishnendu Mukhopadhyay expressed great joy and pride in his father's honour. "It's a matter of great joy and immense happiness, and I'm experiencing this as his son that he has been honoured with such a prestigious award. The Central Government has recognised his contribution to the field of theatre, his life's work in his domain... His theatre works are based in Balurghat, and he is firmly rooted there... He created a unique genre of theatre; we can say that he was a pioneer of theatre in North Bengal," he said.

'Overwhelmed and Humbled': Recipients React

Musician Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsa, while speaking about being conferred with the Padma Shri 2026, shared, "I am very happy...I would like to thank President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan. Especially, I thank the Prime Minister Modi ji...I also thank the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for recommending me for the award."

Telangana Kuchipudi dancer and choreographer Deepika Reddy reflected on her journey that spans over five decades, while expressing gratitude to her mentor, family, and students. "I am totally overwhelmed and humbled at this honour bestowed on me by the Government of India. I have no words. It's been a journey of five and a half decades for me in the field of Kuchipudi dance, and I'm so happy I can't express it in words. I would first like to thank my parents for introducing me to this wonderful art form. My gurus, especially Vempati Chinna Satyam, for training me, my husband, my children, and of course, all my students...I feel very happy that the youngsters today are doing such a great job, and I really appreciate the Kuchipudi gurus for giving us a treasure trove of knowledge," she told ANI.

Eminent dholak player, Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai from Gujarat, will be conferred the Padma Shri 2026 in the field of Art. Reacting to the same, he said, "It started with my father. Later, it started with me. I partnered with everyone. I didn't leave anything undone. I also did 20,000 programs. I also worked in the temple... Today I am very happy when I heard my name for the Padma Shri award today. My life is complete today. Now my journey has become successful... PM Narendra Modi gave me the Padma Shri award, so I am very happy about that, and my life's desires have been fulfilled. Narendra Bhai gave me his blessings. He has made my life successful... When Narendra Bhai was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, whenever he met me, he would always bless me."

Veteran storyteller and folk artist Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya opened on receiving the prestigious award and shared, "I am very happy that I have won this Padma Shri award... After my father's death, my father's friend encouraged me, and I started it with the grace of God. Gradually, I started studying poet Premanand because it is an academic tradition... I did this day and night for two months. Gradually, I got this knowledge. For that reason, I got this award... Two of my generations are following this tradition of Akhyan."

About the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity. (ANI)