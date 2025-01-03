Game Changer: Ram Charan to Kiara Advani; Check fees of cast

Entertainment
Superstar Ram Charan and actress Kiara Advani's highly anticipated film Game Changer is set to release on January 10. Here’s a look at their fees.
Ram Charan has reportedly charged around 65 crore rupees for 'Game Changer'.
Kiara Advani has reportedly charged between 5 and 7 crore rupees for the film.
Veteran director S. Shankar has reportedly charged 35 crore rupees for 'Game Changer'.
According to media reports, the budget of 'Game Changer' was initially 300 crore rupees but was later increased to 500 crore rupees.
In 'Game Changer', Ram Charan plays a double role - a politician and an IAS officer who fights against corruption in politics.
Manichitrathazhu to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Hit film with 5 remakes, 2 sequel
RRR to Magadheera: Ram Charan's top 8 highest grossing movies
Ranbir to Yuvraj: 7 people Deepika Padukone dates before marriage
Gul Panag inspired ethnic looks for short hair people; Check