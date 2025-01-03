Entertainment

Game Changer: Ram Charan to Kiara Advani; Check fees of cast

Film to Release on January 10

Superstar Ram Charan and actress Kiara Advani's highly anticipated film Game Changer is set to release on January 10. Here’s a look at their fees.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan has reportedly charged around 65 crore rupees for 'Game Changer'.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has reportedly charged between 5 and 7 crore rupees for the film.

S. Shankar

Veteran director S. Shankar has reportedly charged 35 crore rupees for 'Game Changer'.

Film's Budget

According to media reports, the budget of 'Game Changer' was initially 300 crore rupees but was later increased to 500 crore rupees.

Film's Storyline

In 'Game Changer', Ram Charan plays a double role - a politician and an IAS officer who fights against corruption in politics.

Manichitrathazhu to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Hit film with 5 remakes, 2 sequel

RRR to Magadheera: Ram Charan's top 8 highest grossing movies

Ranbir to Yuvraj: 7 people Deepika Padukone dates before marriage

Gul Panag inspired ethnic looks for short hair people; Check