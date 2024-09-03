Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check

    Patralekhaa basks in the success of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, where she portrays an air hostess named Indrani. Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses on Instagram, the actress expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, while husband Rajkummar Rao praised her stellar performance

    Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Patralekhaa is currently celebrating the success of her latest release, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. In this Anubhav Sinha-directed series, she portrays Indrani, one of the air hostesses. Recently, she shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram account, accompanied by a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she has received since the series' release.

    The first clip in the carousel featured Patralekhaa posing with a clapperboard, followed by two pictures showcasing her look test for the role of Indrani. The final two slides included selfies of the actress inside the plane where IC 814 was filmed.

    In her post, Patralekhaa mentioned feeling overwhelmed by the love she has received and shared a few behind-the-scenes images, including some from the filming process and others from her look test.

    Not only is Patralekhaa receiving praise and affection from the audience for her performance, but her husband, Rajkummar Rao, has also emerged as her biggest supporter. Shortly after she posted the BTS pictures, Rajkummar commented, expressing his admiration for the show and her phenomenal performance. He conveyed his pride in her work through several red heart and hugging face emojis.

    Rajkummar, who is enjoying the success of his film Stree 2, also shared an appreciation post for his wife on his Instagram account. He posted a few stills of Patralekhaa from IC 814 and expressed how his heart was filled with pride seeing the positive reception she has received for her performance. He noted that some reviewers highlighted her as the standout performer in the series.

     

    He further praised Patralekhaa's dedication and hard work, pointing out how she managed to shoot back-to-back projects. Rajkummar mentioned that he had always believed in her talent and was confident that the right opportunity would lead people to recognize her abilities. He recalled how her journey started with CityLights, where she was regarded as the best part of the film, and now, with IC 814, her talent is shining through once again.

    ALSO READ: 'Kutte ki maut marogey....', AP Dhillon threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for featuring Salman Khan in song

    Rajkummar also expressed excitement for Patralekhaa’s upcoming projects, Phule and Gulkanda Tales, where he believes she has delivered phenomenal performances. He highlighted her grit and passion for her work, calling them truly inspiring and expressed that no one deserves success more than she does. He encouraged her to cherish this moment and expressed his love, signing off as her proud husband.

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was released on Netflix on August 29 and features an ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manoj Pahwa, and others.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kutte ki maut marogey....', AP Dhillon threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for featuring Salman Khan in song ATG

    'Kutte ki maut marogey....', AP Dhillon threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for featuring Salman Khan in song

    Netflix Series IC 814 Controversy: Centre discusses OTT regulation in Parliament amid backlash over series, Read more NTI

    Netflix Series IC 814 Controversy: Centre discusses OTT regulation in Parliament amid backlash over series

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said RBA

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya anr

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH] NTI

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today AJR

    Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today

    Has your Crush blocked you on Whatsapp? Here's how to find out! vkp

    Has your Crush blocked you on Whatsapp? Here's how to find out!

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 431 September 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 431 September 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    I cant wait Elon Musk expresses eagerness as Donald Trump considers role for Tesla CEO in auditing US agencies snt

    'I can't wait': Elon Musk expresses eagerness as Trump considers role for Tesla CEO in auditing US agencies

    Driving Tips: Effective ways to ensure legal standards and road safety NTI

    Driving Tips: Effective ways to ensure legal standards and road safety

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon