'Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check

Patralekhaa basks in the success of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, where she portrays an air hostess named Indrani. Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses on Instagram, the actress expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, while husband Rajkummar Rao praised her stellar performance

Patralekhaa is currently celebrating the success of her latest release, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. In this Anubhav Sinha-directed series, she portrays Indrani, one of the air hostesses. Recently, she shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram account, accompanied by a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she has received since the series' release.

The first clip in the carousel featured Patralekhaa posing with a clapperboard, followed by two pictures showcasing her look test for the role of Indrani. The final two slides included selfies of the actress inside the plane where IC 814 was filmed.

In her post, Patralekhaa mentioned feeling overwhelmed by the love she has received and shared a few behind-the-scenes images, including some from the filming process and others from her look test.

Not only is Patralekhaa receiving praise and affection from the audience for her performance, but her husband, Rajkummar Rao, has also emerged as her biggest supporter. Shortly after she posted the BTS pictures, Rajkummar commented, expressing his admiration for the show and her phenomenal performance. He conveyed his pride in her work through several red heart and hugging face emojis.

Rajkummar, who is enjoying the success of his film Stree 2, also shared an appreciation post for his wife on his Instagram account. He posted a few stills of Patralekhaa from IC 814 and expressed how his heart was filled with pride seeing the positive reception she has received for her performance. He noted that some reviewers highlighted her as the standout performer in the series.

He further praised Patralekhaa's dedication and hard work, pointing out how she managed to shoot back-to-back projects. Rajkummar mentioned that he had always believed in her talent and was confident that the right opportunity would lead people to recognize her abilities. He recalled how her journey started with CityLights, where she was regarded as the best part of the film, and now, with IC 814, her talent is shining through once again.

Rajkummar also expressed excitement for Patralekhaa’s upcoming projects, Phule and Gulkanda Tales, where he believes she has delivered phenomenal performances. He highlighted her grit and passion for her work, calling them truly inspiring and expressed that no one deserves success more than she does. He encouraged her to cherish this moment and expressed his love, signing off as her proud husband.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was released on Netflix on August 29 and features an ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manoj Pahwa, and others.

