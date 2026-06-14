TV actress Surbhi Jyoti took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl with husband Sumit Suri. Take a look at their cute post. Keep scrolling to know more.

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most loved and celebrated TV stars. Her husband Sumit Suri and her welcomed a baby girl on June 13, and they are elated. Yes, you read that right. taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a sweet post and wrote, “Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

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Surbhi Jyoti Blessed With A Baby Girl

As soon as she shared this beautiful post many TV actors and Surbhi's fans dropped lovely comments. Hina Khan commented, “Mashaallah!” Arjit Taneja wrote, “Congratulations guyy!" One fan commented, “The best role of your life begins now-Mom! Congratulations and love to your baby girl.” Another fan wrote, “Baby Surbhi is hereee ahh so happy for you!! Congratulations!!”Another comment read, “Wishing your little girl a future filled with happiness, success, and love.”

Take a look at this post

Surbhi On Embracing Motherhood

Talking to HTCity, Surbhi had revealed, "Ever since we announced the news to our families, they have been all the more happy to welcome the little one. My mom and mother-in-law have been a great support in this journey. From sharing their own experiences to being there in each step I take."

“I was hoping that I would have some weird, odd mood swings etc., as it’s said and shown, but it looks like it’s a myth, at least for I. I’ve been eating very normal food and I’m really not craving anything fancy.”

On The Work Front

Surbhi rose to fame when she was cast as Zoya Farooqui in the popular series Qubool Hai, which also starred Karan Singh Grover in a lead role. She also played Gitanjali in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Bela in Naagin 3.