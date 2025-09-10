India’s streaming space saw a mix of fresh local dramas and global hits dominate viewership in early September 2025. Here’s a look at the most-watched original web series in India for the week of September 1–7, 2025, per audience research estimates.

The OTT audience in India seems to be defining entertainment trends with surprising picks every other week. As per Ormax estimations based primarily on audience research, streaming platforms were ruled during the week of September 1-7, 2025, by a heady mix of local favorites and global hits. From gritty drama to light-hearted comedy, the Top 5 most-watched original series in India get dissected here with details on where to stream them.

Most-Watched Original Web Series in India

1. Rise and Fall - 3.8 Million Viewers

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Why it is Trending: Topping the ratings this week, Rise and Fall became the biggest hit on Amazon MX Player. The story, infused with heavy dramatics and story narration, aptly captures the interest of the young-urban crowd. Rising and falling with the common struggles of teenage life gave the series 3.8 unique views, therefore leading it to be at the very top of the charts.

2. Half CA Season 2 - 2.7 Million Viewers

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Why It Is Trending: After the tremendous initial success of Half CA, its second season returned with a thumping. The series remains very relevant to the aspirational youth of India, which is particularly students and working professionals preparing for competitive exam cuts. Locking in 2.7 million viewers placed it second and sealed MX's hat trick as the week's dominant platform.

3. Wednesday Season 2 – 2.4 Million Viewers

Platform: Netflix

Why It’s Trending: The much-anticipated return of Wednesday surely did not disappoint. The Netflix global hit centering on the much-loved Addams Family character charmed Indian audiences with its gothic atmosphere steeped in mystery and teen drama. With 2.4 million viewers, the series has proved that even international originals have a huge fan base in India.

4. The Great Indian Kapil Show – 2.0 Million Viewers

Platform: Netflix

Why It's Trending: Kapil Sharma's digital incarnation has struck gold on Netflix, and comedy remains one of mainstays of Indian entertainment. The Great Indian Kapil Show collected 2.0 million viewers, dishing out light entertainment with celebrity antics for families. Its format is easily palatable, especially with all the heavier offerings on the OTT platforms.

5. Saare Jahan Se Acha – 1.2 Million Viewers

Platform: Netflix

Why It Is Trending: Rounding off the list is Saare Jahan Se Acha, a patriotic drama that streamed on Netflix, which attracted 1.2 million viewers. With its emotional narrative and contemporary take on the notion of national pride, the series resonated with audiences who enjoy socially relevant storytelling.

Where to Watch These Hits

Amazon MX Player: Rise and Fall, Half CA Season 2

Netflix: Wednesday Season 2, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Saare Jahan Se Acha

The OTT rankings from September 1-7, 2025, signify the birth and growing strength of Amazon MX Player as it comforted the youth with relatable content and more. However, Netflix entered with three titles, proving its ability to match the international appeal alongside local flavor. The two platforms are ample proof of the diverse nature of the Indian streaming landscape, ranging from ambitious coming-of-age dramas to globally celebrated supernatural mysteries and family comedies.