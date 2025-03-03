Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga’s 'Anuja' Misses Best Short Film win to 'I'm Not A Robot'

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga-backed 'Anuja', a New Delhi-set short film, lost the Best Live Action Short award at Oscars 2025 to Dutch-language film 'I'm Not a Robot'.

Mar 3, 2025

Directed by Adam J. Graves, 'Anuja' revolves around a nine-year-old girl called Anuja, who works alongside her older sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory.

Priyanka Chopra, who is one of those backing the film, earlier shared her thoughts on the project, saying, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present."

She continued, "Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project."

The short film entered the Oscar race after receiving acclaim at prestigious festivals such as the HollyShorts Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Montclair Film Festival. 

ALSO READ:  Oscar 2025: Morgan Freeman pays emotional tribute to Gene Hackman in Memoriam Segment

