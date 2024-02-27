Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to do live performance on 'I'm Just Ken' at Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 performance: Following months of anticipation, the Barbie star Ryan Gosling has been confirmed to perform live at the Academy Awards. He will officially perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 96th Academy Awards

After months of speculation, Ryan Gosling announced he would sing 'I'm Just Ken' at the 96th Academy Awards this year. According to the Daily Mail, the stars will perform the Oscar-nominated song during the annual celebration, which is slated for March 10, 2024. However, neither the actor nor the Academy have commented on the situation. Notably, since Gosling and the song received nominations, there has been much speculation regarding whether he will accept to perform his singing abilities on the Oscar stage.

Earlier this month, Gosling announced his desire to perform at the Oscars. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it,” the actor told Variety. On the other hand, Mark Ronson, who wrote the song with Andrew Byatt, also said that it was a dream for Gosling to be able to perform at the Academy Awards.

On being questioned whether he would take in another singer if Gosling does not perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ live, Ronson added, “No. I think if Ryan doesn’t do it, then we’re not doing it.”

It is worth noting that I'm Just Ken is one of the most famous music from the 2023 film. So far, it has won Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards and been nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys. I'm Just Ken and What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas are the two Barbie songs currently nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Barbie has received seven nominations in addition to Best Original Song, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Costume Design, and Production Design.

Barbie was one of the biggest blockbusters last year. It made around $1 billion at the global movie office, directly competing with Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer. The plot focuses on Margot Robbie's archetypal Barbie, who is experiencing an existential crisis and decides to experience the ' real world' with Ryan Gosling's Ken.