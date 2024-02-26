Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pankaj Udhas love story: When the late singer experienced love at first sight with wife Farida

    On Monday, Pankaj Udhas passed away at Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 72.

    Pankaj Udhas experienced love at first sight with wife Farida
    Pankaj Udhas, a well-known playback and ghazal singer whose voice captured people's hearts, passed away at the age of 72. On Monday, the seasoned vocalist passed away at Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Pankaj became well-known in the Ghazal community. Furthermore, his romantic life may be considered a movie in itself. 

    The romance of Ghazal vocalist Pankaj Udhas started in the 1970s when he first went to his neighbor's house and met Farida, who is now his wife. For the singer, it was love at first sight. Indeed! As soon as he laid eyes on Farida, he fell in love. Pankaj and Farida had met through the neighbor's arrangement. Farida worked as an air hostess at the time, while the singer was doing his graduation. They started seeing each other and became friends. 

    Also read: 'Beacon of Indian music': PM Modi mourns loss of Pankaj Udhas, says his Ghazals spoke directly to soul

    Upon telling his family about Farida, Pankaj received encouraging feedback on their relationship. Nonetheless, Farida's parents objected because she was a member of the Parsi community. This was because it was forbidden for members of their community to marry outside of their caste. But the couple refused to move forward in their love without their parents' approval.

    Because of this, Pankaj and Farida made the decision that they would not tie the knot until they had received approval from both of their parents. After thereafter, the singer got to know Farida's father, a former police officer. "Go ahead and get married if both of you feel that you will be happy together," her father told Pankaj after much convincing. 

