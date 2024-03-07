Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Disha Patani and team jets off to Italy for a song shoot, see picture

    In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vyjayanthi Movies provided a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes action.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Fans of Prabhas have been eagerly awaiting updates on the highly anticipated ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ on X [formerly Twitter]. Now that the film is set to release in less than two months, the makers have finally treated them to an intriguing update. The entire team is off to Italy to shoot for a new song.

    Social media post

    In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vyjayanthi Movies provided a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes action, sharing a snapshot of the 'Kalki 2898 AD 'team posing in front of an aircraft at an airport in Italy. Among those captured in the photo were Prabhas, Disha Patani, and director Nag Ashwin, alongside other crew members.

    Accompanying the image was the caption "Italy lo aata paata," hinting at an upcoming song and dance sequence set against the picturesque backdrop of Italy. This revelation has sparked speculation among fans, who are eagerly anticipating whether Prabhas and Disha Patani will grace the screen with a dance performance or if Disha Patani will have a more substantial role in the sequence.

    About 'Kalki, 2898 AD'

    'Kalki 2898 AD' is an Indian film slated for release in 2024 with a stellar cast that includes Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and other talented actors in pivotal roles. The film is poised for a grand release both domestically and internationally, with plans for screenings in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and other international languages. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 09, 2024.

    Prabhas upcoming project 

    In addition to his role in 'Kalki 2898 AD', Prabhas has a slew of other projects in the pipeline. He is set to star in the Maruthi-directed horror flick 'The Raja Saab,' produced by People Media Factory, which will showcase Prabhas in a distinctive local avatar reminiscent of his iconic role in the Baahubali franchise. Following this, Prabhas will team up with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for 'Spirit,' with shooting expected to commence in late 2024. Furthermore, fans can anticipate Prabhas's return in the sequel to 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,' titled 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam'.

