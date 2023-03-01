Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2023: RRR's song Naatu Naatu to be performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava on stage

    The hit song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, nominated for an Academy Award in 2023, will be sung live on stage.
     

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    The popular song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for an Oscar in 2023. It has now been announced that the song will be played live at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the energetic tune that got everyone dancing.

    The Academy announced on social media that vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage. They will go to Los Angeles to play the song at the Dolby Theatre. There's no information on whether Ram Charan and Jr NTR would also execute the hook step on stage.

    But, Ram Charan recently mentioned in an interview that he would love to play Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage. He stated that he would love to perform Naatu Naatu anyplace they are liked. "But if we're at the Oscars and there's a request and there's time," the actor said. We will gladly amuse our public, who has given us so much. It would be tough to perform the entire number on stage since it requires a lot of breath and stamina. But without a doubt, the hook step. "Of course!"RRR's Naatu Naatu to be performed live at Oscars. 

    Also Read: Will RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' have winning chances at Oscars? Here's what SS Rajamouli said

    All about Naatu Naatu
    Naatu Naatu, which was released in South Indian and Hindi languages, became the most popular song in the world. The song was shot in 15 days at Ukraine's Presidential House, Mariinskyi Palace, just a few months before the conflict. Its captivating rhythm, along with Junior NTR and Ram Charan's dancing routines, has everyone addicted to the song, regardless of language. With over 122 million views on YouTube, Naatu Naatu has become one of the most popular songs in the world.

    Also Read: Why was RRR star Jr NTR Not Present at Hollywood Critics’ Awards ceremony? Read this

    RRR's main attraction has become Naatu Naatu. The song has already received widespread worldwide recognition, including Golden Globe nominations. It won Best International Song, Best Original Song, and Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards. All eyes are now on the Academy Awards.

    RRR for Oscars
    Right now RRR's crew Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and others have already arrived in the United States to promote the film ahead of the Oscars. The cast and crew are participating in special interviews and discussing the film, which is based on revolutionary leaders Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is also being re-released in around 200 US theatres.
     

