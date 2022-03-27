Academy Awards: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush

This year at Oscars, ‘everyone wins’. All thanks to a six-figure luxury gift bag curated by marketing company Distinctive Assets. Let us know how much the bags are worth and which nominees get one

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has nominated 25 actors and filmmakers for five of its most prestigious awards this year, but they will not all walk away with a gold trophy. They are, however, confirmed a selection of 53 things, experiences, and trips curated and offered by marketing firm Distinctive Assets.

Will Smith, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Garfield may pick their favourites from around $140,000 in presents delivered to their homes this week–a $65,000 decrease from the value of the goods in last year's Gift Bag. This year's major themes include wellness, environmental friendliness, and diversity.

The celebrity gifting experts unveiled what’s inside their 140,000 dollars luxurious bag on their official Instagram handle. They are calling it an “Everyone Wins gift bag."

The bag comprises things, services, and experiences ranging in price from 50,000 dollars to 9 dollars. According to the news websites, celebrities will be required to select a few services or experiences from the most costly items in the bag. Other goods can be carried with them. Despite its opulence, the bag exemplifies this year's Oscar theme of "health, eco-friendliness, and diversity."

In an interview with Forbes, the founder of Distinctive Assets, Lash Fary, disclosed their idea of designing this expensive goody bag. He said, “I feel like, despite all of the bad news in the world, it’s an important form of self-preservation and self-care to also carve out a little time for the fun, fabulous and frivolous, and the gift bag certainly falls in that category."

Here’s a breakdown of the top ten most valuable offerings in this year’s Oscar gift bag:

Turin Castle Scotland, Price: $50,000

The 10-bedroom Turin Castle, built-in 1659, features butler service and dining, a bagpiper greeting on arrival, a private gin sampling, and a fully-personalised concierge service. A three-night stay for two visitors is included in this gift.

Maison Construction-Price: $25,000

The construction and development firm specialising in luxury bespoke home building and remodelling offers to project manage an Oscar nominee's next remodel or ground-up project for free.

Golden Door-Price: $15,600

During a four-night stay for two at the Golden Door luxury resort, visitors may participate in customised fitness, spa, and nutrition programmes that include daily massages, private hiking paths, gourmet meals, and more.

3D Wellness Retreat-Price: $15,000

This three-day, luxury, holistic wellness retreat includes activities like sound baths, meditation, yoga, aura cleansing and more.

Arms liposuction treatment from ArtLipo-Price: $12,000

This Florida cosmetic surgery practice, owned by former figure artist and sculptor Dr. Thomas Su, provides the patented "Celebrity Arms Sculpting," which promises to "give ladies an immediate slim and toned look" for their arms.



Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich’s services-Price: $10,000

Dr. Vasyukevich’s Upper East Side office performs treatments and rejuvenation procedures, including chemical peels, laser skin resurfacing, injectables/fillers, Botox, etc.

Healing services from Kayote Joseph-Price: $1,200

Kayote Joseph, a "holistic healing professional" based in Mexico City, uses meditations and guided visualisations to help people recover from the inside out.

Oxygenetix-Price: $1,200

A year's supply of Oxygenetix "breathable" cosmetics foundation produced from aloe-based gel claims to increase collagen and elasticity.

A personalised session with self-love coach Nicola Fernandes-Price: $1,111

Nicola Fernandes, a "self-love coach," says that one session will help "remove the anxiety, alienation, and need for external affirmation."

HempHera Kosmetikos-Price: $1,040

Best selling items from HempHera Kosmetikos. This women-created skincare brand employs nanotechnology to make CBD particles 100 times smaller and simpler for the skin to absorb. The gift package includes best-selling items from a variety of products, such as face cleansers, toners, serums, and moisturisers.

A plot of land in Scotland from Highland Titles with a chance to win Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe

'SeaWorld Blows' inflatable Orca from PETA

Ariti extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes

Manuka honey

Detangling brush from Tangle Teezer

Healthy meal delivery from NutriFit

Serucell cellular protein anti-ageing serum

Posh Pretzels

S Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Mineral Water

Tolani Al Passo 2018 Chianti Classico

Pack of nuts

Unisex perfume from Piper & Perro