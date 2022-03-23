Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Beyoncé to perform their nominated tracks at Academy Awards

    On the big night of Oscars, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish's fans are in for a treat, as they will be able to hear the two divas' magnificent vocals at Academy Awards

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    The Oscars 2022 is due on March 27, 2022, with fans eager to see who will triumph at the famous award event. The star-studded night will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. During the award function, Beyoncé will perform her nominated song ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard,’ and Billie Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform ‘No Time To Die’ from the James Bond film of the same name.

    Sebastián Yatra will sing 'Dos Oruguitas,' the nominated song from Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Encanto.' Reba McEntire will also perform 'Somehow You Do,' from the film 'Four Good Days,' at the award event. However, due to his busy touring schedule, Van Morrison, who penned and sang the nominated song 'Down to Joy' from 'Belfast,' will be unable to attend the concert. The song will not be sung.

    For those who are unfamiliar, the original song Academy Award is given to the songwriter rather than the musician who performs it, and whoever wins this year will get their first Oscar.

    If Beyonce wins, this will be her first Academy Award. The vocalist, who co-wrote 'Be Alive' with Dixson, has 28 Grammy nominations. Warren is sailing the same boat nominated for the 13th time this year but has yet to win.

    Notably, if Miranda's 'Dos Oruguitas' wins an Oscar, she will enter the exclusive 'EGOT' club of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award winners. Before another Miranda-penned song from the Disney film, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' became a huge hit, the song was chosen as the Oscar submission from 'Encanto.'

    The Academy is returning to the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood, LA. On Sunday, expect a star-studded night. The Oscars 2022 will be held on March 27/March 28, according to Indian time. The Oscars will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Oscars 2022 will be shown in India at 5.30 a.m. on March 28.


     

