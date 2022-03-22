Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2022: Where, when in India, you can watch the 94th Academy Awards

    The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, making it one of the biggest nights in movie history.

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 7:15 PM IST

    The stage is prepared for the Oscars 2022 celebration of the most outstanding works in cinema, as Hollywood's who will walk the red carpet and celebrate an evening of successes for some of the industry's top artists. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is due to host a pre-Oscar event on Wednesday, ahead of the 94th Academy Awards. The event, which Priyanka plans to organise, will include South Asian colleagues like Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani and will take place in Beverly Hills. Other hosts who will appear at the pre-Oscars event include Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, and Maneesh K.

    This year's Oscars have promised intense competition between the year's top films. Among the candidates who dominate in most categories is Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst in prominent roles. The film has received 12 nominations, including key categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Denis Villeneuve's Dune, with 10 nominations, comes in second to The Power of the Dog.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, all set to host pre-Oscar event

    Will Smith (King Richard), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom! ), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), and Benedict Cumberbatch are among the major contenders for acting awards this year (The Power of the Dog). Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) will compete among the actresses.

    So know where and how to watch Oscars 2022 in India:

    Who will host the Oscars in 2022?
    This year's Oscars will have hosts for the first time in three years, and it won't be just one, but three huge personalities, as comedian Amy Schumer will be joined by Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

    Date of the Oscars 2022
    The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be shown live in India on Monday, March 28.

    Also Read: Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    When will the Oscars be held in India in 2022?
    The Academy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on March 27 at 8 pm. ET/5 p.m. PT. The awards will be shown in India on March 28 at 5.30 am.

    In India, where can I watch the Oscars in 2022?
    We're sure you're looking forward to watching the 94th Academy Awards, including a who's who of Hollywood. The awards ceremony will begin at 6.30 am. on Star World and Star Movies.

    Also Read: Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 7:15 PM IST
