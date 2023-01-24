Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations

    The four Indian films running for noms in Academy Awards 2023 are RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers. Know all about them here.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 8:52 AM IST

    It is an exciting moment for our country India. Not one but three big films are in the running this time for coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the Oscar nominations on January 24.

    Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominations, which will be aired on Tuesday at 5:30 am PST/8:30 am EST, according to an official statement. The presentation for Oscar nominations will be live-streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or on the Academy’s social media channels, including YouTube.

    Know all about nominated four Indian films here.

    1. RRR:

    SS Rajamouli directed pan-Indian hit and period action-drama epic RRR is in the Best Original Song shortlist for the dance number Naatu Naatu which recently bagged the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this month. Naatu Naatu will compete with Lift Me Up from Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick and several others to make its place in the final list.

    2. Chhello Show:

    Directed by Pan Nalin, Last Film Show (Chhello Show), is a Gujarati language coming-of-age story revolving around a young boy and his love for cinema in a village of Saurashtra. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, the movie is part of the international feature film shortlist line-up. It will compete with Argentina 1985 (Argentina), Decision to Leave (Korean), Joyland (Pakistan), and other films

    3. All That Breathes:

    Shaunak Sen’s documentary film All That Breathes is on the Academy’s Best Documentary Feature Film shortlist. It revolves around the lives of two brothers, Nadeem and Saud, whose lives in Delhi are focused on caring for birds at a makeshift basement hospital. The movie will compete against documentaries like Fire of Love, Children of the Mist, Hidden Letters, and others.

    4. The Elephant Whisperers:

    Kartiki Gonsalves directed, The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary film. It depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. The documentary got produced by Oscar winner Guneet Monga of Period. End of Sentence fame.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 8:52 AM IST
