Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards

Miley Cyrus brought edgy glamour to the 97th Academy Awards, stunning in a black embellished gown, lace gloves, and bleached brows. Her bold look turned heads as she arrived with boyfriend Maxx Morando.

The 2025 Oscars are officially underway, and the stars are shining bright on the red carpet. Among the A-listers making a fashion statement is Miley Cyrus, who arrived at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in a head-turning outfit that's sure to be remembered.

Cyrus, who is presenting at the ceremony, wore a stunning black halter gown that glittered with intricate embellishments.

The dress was paired with lace gloves, adding a touch of old-school Hollywood glamour to her overall look. Statement diamond earrings completed her outfit, drawing attention to her striking features.

But it was Cyrus's hairstyle that really stole the show.

The 32-year-old singer rocked bombshell waves with a deep side part, styled to perfection by celebrity hairstylist Bob Recine.

In a bold move, Cyrus bleached her eyebrows, adding an edgy touch to her overall look.

Her boyfriend Maxx Morando also accompanied her on the red carpet, matching her outfit in an all-black ensemble.







The Grammy-winning singer has long been known for her bold style and unapologetic attitude, and tonight's look is just the latest iteration of that.

Conan O'Brien is hosting the 2025 Oscars, airing live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

In India, the 97th Academy Awards are streaming live on JioHotstar.

