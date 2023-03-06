Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscar 2023 winners prediction list: 'Everything Everywhere all at Once' or 'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'; who will win?

    Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere all at Once and RRR's Naatu Naatu are likely to win big. Check out the predictions ahead of the Oscars 2023 and the final official winners announcement.
     

    Oscar 2023 winners prediction list: Everything Everywhere all at Once to RRR's Naatu Naatu can take home awards RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    The much-awaited prestigious award ceremony of the year Oscars 2023 is here. Several movies, actors, actresses, songs, and more have been nominated to win the big award. 

    International publications have predicted the possibilities of winners at the 95th Academy Awards. Telugu song 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has been nominated for Best Original Song. India has also registered an entry at the 95th Academy Awards. Oscars 2023 will be announced on March 12, but before that, check out the Oscars 2023 winners prediction list ahead of the award ceremony. 

    Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have a strong contender for best director for their film 'Everything Everywhere at Once'. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert direct 'Everything Everywhere at Once'. The sci-fi adventure was well-praised and won the Golden Globe for best film. The film is also expected to win best picture at the Oscars in 2023.

    Also Read: Not Sara Ali Khan, here's the Bollywood actress Shubman Gill has a crush on

    Austin Butler can win the award for outstanding actor in a prominent role among the many nominations. On the other hand, Michelle Yeoh might win the Best Actress in a Leading Role prize for her film Everything Everywhere at Once. Regarding the best actor in a supporting role, 'Ke Huy Quan' has a chance to win for 'Everything Everywhere at Once'. Angela Bassett from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might win the prize for outstanding actress in a supporting role.

    The Telugu track from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has already won Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and has a chance to win again at the 95th Academy Awards. India's submission, RRR's song Naatu Naatu, is expected to win the Oscar for best original song in 2023. M. M. Keeravani wrote Naatu Naatu, which Rahul Sipligunj and Kalabhairava sang.

    Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor spills beans about 'gadbad' until third week of 'Bombay Velvet' release

    Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin' may win the prize for best original script. 'Pinocchio', directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, is expected to win the Best Animated Film award.

    These are the main categories at the Oscars in 2023. We will have the full list when the awards are officially revealed on March 12. The polls will end on March 7, 2023.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
