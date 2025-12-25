Janhvi Kapoor reacted strongly to the "barbaric" killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling it a "slaughter". She urged people to speak out against communal violence and discrimination, no matter where it happens or who the perpetrators are.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has reacted strongly to the "barbaric" killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. The actress spoke out on the brutal killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, and said it was "not an isolated incident."

'This is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident'

On Thursday, Janhvi took to her Instagram Story to speak about the incident. In her post, she also urged people to ask questions rather than remain silent. "What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it," the actress wrote on her Instagram.

Janhvi also spoke about "communal violence" and "discrimination," saying such acts must be called out no matter where they happen. She spoke about how people often react to issues "half way across the globe" while ignoring violence closer to home. "We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Communal discrimination and extremism in any and every form, whether we are the victims or the perpetrators - needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity."

"We are pawns that believe we reside on either side of an invisible line. Recognise this. And equip yourself with knowledge so u can take a stand for the innocent lives that are continuously lost and terrorised in this communal cross fire," she added.

Hindu men lynched in Bangladesh

The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident has led to anger and protests in both Bangladesh and India. Several people have raised concerns about the safety of minorities in the country after the killing.

On Wednesday night, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death in Bangladesh by a mob over an extortion allegation, days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and set ablaze in Mymensingh district. (ANI)