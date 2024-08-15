Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Online user REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor's BAD behaviour towards Alia Bhatt on sets 'Degrades, says mean things...'

    An unidentified online user, who claimed to be part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's shoots has revealed that the actor degrades his wife publicly.

    Online user REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor's BAD behaviour towards Alia Bhatt on sets 'Degrades, says mean things...' RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022, after years of dating. The couple welcomed a daughter Raha on November 06, 2022, and are a cute happy family. Unfortunately, as it is said, "All that glitters is not gold" Similarly many incidences have come up where it is said that Ranbir treats Alia Bhatt very inappropriately. Another one circulating on social media is of an unidentified online user, who claimed to be part of Ranbir and Alia's shoots has revealed that the actor degrades his wife publicly.

    The post

    When Ranbir Kapoor openly fat-shamed Alia Bhatt

    During the live discussion, Alia was heard explaining why they are not advertising their film 'Brahmastra' much. She was also joined by film director Ayan Mukerji and actor Ranbir Kapoor. A video of their exchange has gone viral on social media networks, showing Ranbir interrupting Alia when she was speaking about Brahmastra's promotion. Alia stated, "We will do it (promote the film extensively) If you're wondering why we're not spreading phailod everywhere, our current priority is... Ranbir interrupted in the middle, looking at Alia's belly and saying, "Well, I can see somebody has phailod." He later clarified that he was joking after Alia appeared horrified. 

    When Ranbir asked Alia to wipe lipstick

    Alia Bhatt had stated that Ranbir Kapoor asks her to remove her lipstick since he dislikes it when she wears it. Her disclosure about Ranbir caused a commotion on social media, with numerous netizens labeling him as a major red flag for forcing terms on his wife.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thangalaan review: HIT or FLOP? Is Chiyaan Vikram's film worth the hype? Read audiences reaction RBA

    Thangalaan review: HIT or FLOP? Is Chiyaan Vikram's film worth the hype? Read audiences reaction

    Raghu Thatha REVIEW: Is Keerthy Suresh's political comedy worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Raghu Thatha REVIEW: Is Keerthy Suresh's political comedy worth watching? Read THIS

    Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction RBA

    Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction

    Ayushmann Khurrana pens heart-touching poem 'Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti' to demand justice in Kolkata rape case RKK

    Ayushmann Khurrana pens heart-touching poem 'Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti' to demand justice in Kolkata rape case

    Independence Day 2024 Songs: Maa Tujhe Salaam to Ae Watan-9 patriotic songs to kindle your patriotism RBA

    Independence Day 2024 Songs: 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' to 'Ae Watan'-9 patriotic songs to kindle your patriotism

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2024: PM Modi assures 140 crore Indians of commitment to protect Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH) snt

    Independence Day 2024: PM Modi assures 140 crore Indians of commitment to protect Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Thangalaan review: HIT or FLOP? Is Chiyaan Vikram's film worth the hype? Read audiences reaction RBA

    Thangalaan review: HIT or FLOP? Is Chiyaan Vikram's film worth the hype? Read audiences reaction

    Independence Day 2024: Inspiring quotes from freedom fighters vkp

    Independence Day 2024: Inspiring quotes from freedom fighters

    2036 Olympics mere Hindustan ke dharthi par ho PM Modi announces India's dream in Independence Day address (WATCH) snt

    '2036 Olympics mere Hindustan ke dharthi par ho...': PM Modi announces India's dream in I-Day address (WATCH)

    Raghu Thatha REVIEW: Is Keerthy Suresh's political comedy worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Raghu Thatha REVIEW: Is Keerthy Suresh's political comedy worth watching? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon