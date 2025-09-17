One Battle After Another follows a father (Leonardo DiCaprio) whose journey reveals profound truths about parenting. Critics are unified in calling it an ambitious and rewarding cinematic experience. It releases in India on September 26.

Hollywood: Cinema-goers are being swept off their feet by One Battle After Another, the first collaboration between American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and critically acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson. Critics are hailing the intricate layering of style, detail, and emotional resonance. IGN highlighted the subtle touches that elevate the film from “amazing” to “masterpiece.” From a sex scene underscored by The Shirelles’ Soldier Boy to a Steely Dan Dirty Work needle-drop in a domestic moment, Anderson’s control over tone and character is evident. Even the film’s wholly invented elements—harmony transponders, stunt sequences, and quirky pop-culture callbacks—are noted for adding cumulative richness to the experience.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IndieWire points to the emotional core of the story, describing how Bob, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, “accomplishes exactly nothing during the course of his frantic pursuit of Willa, but in failing to protect his daughter from the regrets of his past, he discovers that she’s the best of her parents.” The review praises the film’s exploration of parenting as a revolutionary act, rooted in presence and shared time rather than spectacle.

The Guardian emphasizes the film’s tonal fusion, calling it “serious and unserious, exciting and baffling,” and highlighting DiCaprio’s performance in balancing Bob’s goofiness with warmth and depth. The review also notes the movie’s political and cultural subtexts, suggesting that its narrative resonates as a meditation on dissent, discontent, and the loneliness of not fitting in. Across the board, critics are unified in their praise, citing Anderson’s attention to detail, emotional subtlety, and stylistic boldness as reasons why One Battle After Another is one of the year’s most ambitious and rewarding cinematic experiences.

DiCaprio Hails Working with Paul Thomas Anderson

Earlier, Leonardo DiCaprio had revealed details about the next phase of his life, stating that he has started "slowing down". Speaking to People, the Oscar-winning actor assured that he won't quit acting but will become more picky about his projects in the future. "I'm slowing down a bit," DiCaprio said. He further shared how he can't say no to certain opportunities, referring to working with writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson on 'One Battle After Another'.



"I think anytime would've been the right time, to be honest. Ever since I met Paul early on and saw Boogie Nights, I've been an obsessive fan of his work, and I've watched all his movies. His films ruminate in my mind and they're conversation pieces with my friends, they last," the 'Titanic' star explained why the film felt the "right" decision, as quoted by People.

One Battle After Another releases in India on September 26.