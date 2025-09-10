DiCaprio prioritizes creating lasting, impactful films over awards or box office success. "One Battle After Another" premiered to positive reviews, including praise from Steven Spielberg, and releases in theaters on September 26.

Los Angeles [US]: Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed details about the next phase of his life, stating that he has started "slowing down". Speaking to People, the Oscar-winning actor assured that he won't quit acting but will become more picky about his projects in the future. "I'm slowing down a bit," DiCaprio said. He further shared how he can't say no to certain opportunities, referring to working with writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson on 'One Battle After Another'. "I think anytime would've been the right time, to be honest. Ever since I met Paul early on and saw Boogie Nights, I've been an obsessive fan of his work, and I've watched all his movies. His films ruminate in my mind and they're conversation pieces with my friends, they last," the 'Titanic' star explained why the film felt the "right" decision, as quoted by People.

What Matters to Di Caprio?