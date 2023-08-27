Onam 2023: 'Jawan' actress Nayanthara shares adorable photos of sons Uyir and Ulagam's first ever celebration

'Jawan' actress and female superstar Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan celebrated Onam for the first time with their twins Uyir and Ulagam. The couple who got hitched in 2022, used the method of surrogacy to give birth to their children.

Nayanthara, the star of Jawan, has shared some cute and adorable photos of her boys Uyir and Ulagam on the ocassion of Onam. The twins are pictured celebrating their first Onam while wearing dhotis. Vignesh Shivan is dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, while Nayanthara is dressed in a white salwar kameez. The young ones are seated in front of a traditional Onam sadya that is filled with delicious foods. The twins are both wearing gold bracelets and chains. The actress, who hails from Kerala, frequently gains limelight for her exquisite appearances in white and gold sarees, but this time it is her babies who stole all the attention.

Months after their wedding, in 2022, Vignesh Shivan made the announcement that he and Nayanthara had given birth to two healthy babies. It appears that the actress was eager to start a family right after she got wed. The sons are now officially known as Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan. The actress revealed their names during a gathering. Fans of Nayanthara are currently anticipating the release of her Bollywood debut 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan as she will be teamed with the superstar for the first time in this film.

Vignesh Shivan often shares details about their personal lives on social media even though the actress is not active on any platform. Shah Rukh Khan visited Nayanthara's home in Chennai, and their video together went viral. He allegedly visited her in order to meet her twin boys Uyir and Ulagam. He also attended her wedding in 2022. Nayanthara had only a few guests and close friends who attended her wedding in Mahabalipuram. Among the prominent celebrities in attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, and Rajinikanth. The actress's followers are overjoyed to see the latest pictures of the infants. The name Rudronil is a tribute to Lord Shiva, and Dhaivag signifies divinity.

