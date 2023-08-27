Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bob Parker, host of 'The Price is Right' passes away at 99; Here's his life in a nutshell

    Iconic game show host Bob Barker, known for "The Price Is Right" and "Truth or Consequences," passed away at 99. A TV legend with 35 years on "Price Is Right," 19 Emmys, he advocated animal rights passionately, leaving an enduring legacy in entertainment and animal welfare

    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    Iconic game show host Bob Barker, renowned for his roles on "The Price Is Right" and "Truth or Consequences," has passed away at the age of 99. This influential figure's legacy was confirmed by his publicist, Roger Neal, who expressed profound sorrow at the loss. Bob Barker, celebrated for hosting game shows and distributing substantial sums of money and prizes over many years, a record later surpassed by Alex Trebek, achieved remarkable milestones during his career. Notably, he helmed "The Price Is Right," the longest-running television game show, for an impressive 35 years until his retirement in June 2007. Here's an overview of this legendary host's life and achievements.

    Master of Game Shows

    Bob Barker achieved prominence for his role as the host of "The Price Is Right," a show where contestants guessed the prices of various items. The program enjoyed enduring success, holding a significant position in daytime television. Following Barker's departure in 2007, Drew Carey took on the hosting duties. Barker's television career spanned an astounding 51 years, encompassing his tenure as the host of "Truth or Consequences" as well. His remarkable contributions were acknowledged with 19 Emmy Awards, including 14 for his game show hosting—more than any other host—and an additional four for his work as a producer on "The Price Is Right." In 1999, he was honored with a special Emmy recognizing his overall career in daytime TV.

    Advocate for Animal Rights

    Beyond his accomplishments in the realm of game shows, Bob Barker was a passionate champion for animal rights. He displayed his commitment through substantial donations to animal neutering programs. A signature feature of his shows was his closing statement: "And remember folks, always spay or neuter your pets!" This catchphrase underscored his deep dedication to animal welfare.

    Career Path as a Host

    Bob Barker embarked on his journey in radio due to his distinctive voice. After completing his college education, he explored various radio positions until finding one that facilitated audience participation. He began his career in Florida and later moved to California. Over five decades, Barker's career flourished, commencing with "Truth or Consequences" in the late 1950s and culminating in "The Price Is Right" in 1972. The latter show, featuring Barker's Beauties and announcer Johnny Olson, achieved iconic status and became ingrained in American pop culture.

    Dedicated Advocate for Wildlife

    In addition to his game show ventures, Bob Barker hosted beauty pageants such as Miss U.S.A. and Miss Universe for two decades. In 1987, he distanced himself from these pageants due to their inclusion of real fur as prizes, a stance that reflected his opposition to animal cruelty. Barker also declined lucrative deals with companies that engaged in animal mistreatment. His diverse hosting roles even extended to the Rose Parade for numerous years. Drew Carey, Barker's successor on "The Price Is Right," attested to the lasting impact of Barker's signature lines, "Come on down" and "Spay and neuter your pets," which carried a significant message he continued to share.

    A Life of Companionship

    Bob Barker shared a 40-year partnership with Nancy Burnet, a devoted animal advocate. The two met at an animal shelter in 1983, bonding over their shared passion. Barker's commitment to animal welfare stands as a testament to his legacy, alongside his storied television career. Nancy, reflecting on Barker's passing, conveyed her pride in the pioneering efforts they undertook together to spotlight animal cruelty within the entertainment industry and to improve the welfare of abused and exploited animals. She remembered their enduring friendship and expressed that Barker's absence would be deeply felt.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
