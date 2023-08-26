Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser of his song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' during #AskSRK session

During this #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser while stating the arrival of the next song, 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. Jawan will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, has delighted his fans yet again with a lovely surprise. During the #AskSRK session, the superstar recently revealed a teaser hinting at the next song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his highly awaited film "JAWAN." The internet is buzzing with excitement and expectation due to this shift. Following the popularity of the joyous tune 'Zinda Banda' and the soul-stirring love ballad 'Chaleya,' SRK has now provided a sneak peak at the film's third musical offering - 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'.

Each of these songs has managed to strike a chord in both the hearts of the public and the music charts, heightening the buzz and expectations around the film's soundtrack album. During this #AskSRK session, SRK dropped the teaser while stating the arrival of the next song, 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. He further wrote - "Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan"

The preview has a lighthearted air about it, hinting at an equally enjoyable tune. This release has sparked a frenzy of curiosity, with fans excitedly speculating on the musical experience the future single would provide.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment production directed by Atlee and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The film will be released in theatres globally on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.