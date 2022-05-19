On Gyanvapi mosque row, Kangana Ranaut's one-line snub to Shivling critics (Video)

Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on the Gyanvapi Mosque Row and how Lord Shiva is present in every particle of Kashi.

Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actress, has spoken out about the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The videography study of the mosque compound, which shares a wall with the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has caused quite a stir. When questioned about her views, Kangana stated that Lord Shiva exists in every atom of Kashi and does not require a structure.

Kangana Ranaut on Gyanvapi Mosque row:

The actress reacted to the burning controversy by saying, "There's Lord Krishna in every particle of Mathura and Lord Ram in every particle of Ayodhya. Likewise, there's Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn't need a structure; he lives in every element." The actress finished her statement with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chant.

Kangana Ranaut visited the Kashi temple in Varanasi with her co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. They prayed for blessings before releasing the song from Kangana's next film, Dhaakad, on May 20.

Supreme Court on Gyanvapi Mosque row:

On May 17, the Supreme Court ordered the Varanasi government to safeguard and shut the area inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex where a 'Shivling' was discovered during a video survey. The Supreme Court did emphasise, however, that the concerned authorities should not prevent Muslims from attending the mosque to offer 'namaz.'

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha said, "The area where 'Shivling' is found should be protected." According to the bench, Muslims visiting the mosque to offer 'namaz' or religious observances should not be subjected to any restrictions.

Kangana Ranaut has been outspoken about her views on current issues. Kangana recently spoke on the current debate between north and south films, claiming that south films are more accessible to a wider audience. "Their connection with their fans is quite strong," she remarked.