OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi: Akshay Kumar drops first track from much-awaited satirical comedy film

Akshay Kumar's OMG will be released in the theatres on August 11, 2023. After teasing audiences and fans with the teaser look and first glimpse of the movie and characters, Akshay Kumar has ended fans' long wait by dropping the first track named Oonchi Oonchi Waadi from the film.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Oh My God 2 is one of the most-awaited movies. While fans eagerly wait for the film, the makers recently dropped a soothing and soulful number from the film. Titled Oonchi Oonchi Waadi, the song talks about having faith in the divine Lord Shiva and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. Sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi, the lyrics have got penned by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, and Djstrings. The film OMG 2 is in demand and also piqued audiences' curiosity by giving nothing much away from the storyline and also making them excited to know details about the storyline.

A sequel to the much-celebrated OMG-Oh My God, OMG2 is a social comedy/drama starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film will release in theatres on August 11, 2023. The first movie of the OMG franchise starred Paresh Rawal, in which Paresh Rawal files a case against God and Akshay Kumar plays Lord Krishna. In the sequel, Akshay has taken on the role of Jataa Dhaari Lord Shiva.

The music video sets the premise of the film. In the video, one can see a schoolboy hit by a train. Earlier, a post went viral on social-media-platform Reddit, which reported that OMG 2 will revolve around homophobia. That post reportedly claimed that OMG 2, will start with the death by suicide of a gay boy who got bullied in school. The post further argued that following the death, Pankaj Tripathi will force to make sex education compulsory in school. But, some religious organisations will oppose it.

A source close to the production house later rubbished the reports. An insider informed a leading portal, that, "The rumours that the film will deal with LGBTQ are completely baseless. There is not even an ounce of truth in such reports. While we understand there is a lot of curiosity around the film’s subject, it will be better if people wait for the makers to release more information about the subject instead of believing all such rumours."

