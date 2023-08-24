Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Retribution REVIEW: Is Liam Neeson’s action movie HIT or FLOP? Read THIS

    Retribution Twitter review: The movie featuring Liam Neeson, Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni and Embeth Davidtz is exactly a one-time watch for action, say social media users. Nimród Antal directs the movie.

    Retribution REVIEW Is Liam Neeson action movie HIT or FLOP Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    In Retribution, Liam Neeson plays the role of a 'tough daddy' who is a 'happy-go-lucky' guy until he gets into his car with his children and receives a weird phone call from an unknown number. Lionsgate distributes the movie based on the Spanish film El desconocido (2015) by Alberto Marini. Liam Neeson's film contains a recurring theme of a one-man army fighting against all odds to keep his loved ones alive. Regardless of how shallow the film's narrative is, the Taken star always amazes his audience. However, his latest action thriller, Retribution, gets off to a fast start but crashes face first by the conclusion. 

    According to the official summary of Retribution, "when a mysterious caller places a bomb under Matt Turner's car seat, he embarks on a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks." A typical commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger's increasingly hazardous instructions in a race against time to save his family, with his children confined in the back seat and a bomb that would blow if they get out of the car.

    Storyline: 
    Matt Turner (Liam), a competent banker, places himself and his children at great risk while attempting to manage his hectic professional life and family life. While driving his son Zach Turner (Jack Champion) and daughter Emily Turner (Lilly Aspell) to school, a stranger calls him and warns him about a bomb beneath his seat that would detonate as soon as he gets out of the car. What follows is an intriguing cat-and-mouse game between Matt and the cops, defending his family and being used as a pawn by the stranger. 


    Retribution's core notion is intriguing and amusing. On paper, Retribution is an excellent edge-of-your-seat thriller, which is why it's the third remake of the same-named Spanish film from 2015. However, the film's uninspired handling of the subject, poor execution, and predictable final act detracts from the overall experience. 

    Liam Nesson, an Oscar nominee, plays the lead in this action film. Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Arian Moayed, Emily Kusche, and others also appear.  

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 8:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? Read THIS

    Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer? Know details ADC

    Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer? Know details

    Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Actress enjoys intimate lunch with husband Zaid DarbarADC

    Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Actress enjoys intimate lunch with husband Zaid Darbar

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed Shah Rukh Khan sings 'Chaand Taare todh laoon' as ISRO makes historic landing ATG

    Chandrayaan-3 Landed: Shah Rukh Khan sings 'Chaand Taare todh laoon' as ISRO makes historic landing

    David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator ADC

    David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator

    Recent Stories

    King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? Read THIS

    7 morning breathing exercises to ward off stress, cultivate inner calm LMA EAI

    7 morning breathing exercises to ward off stress, cultivate inner calm

    Nailcare during monsoons: Dos and don'ts of maintaining them well ADC EIA

    Nailcare during monsoons: Dos and don'ts of maintaining them well

    Numerology Prediction for August 24 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for August 24 2023 Aries Gemini Libra Capricorn Virgo Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 24, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, good day for Virgo & more

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon