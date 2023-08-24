Retribution REVIEW: Is Liam Neeson’s action movie HIT or FLOP? Read THIS

In Retribution, Liam Neeson plays the role of a 'tough daddy' who is a 'happy-go-lucky' guy until he gets into his car with his children and receives a weird phone call from an unknown number. Lionsgate distributes the movie based on the Spanish film El desconocido (2015) by Alberto Marini. Liam Neeson's film contains a recurring theme of a one-man army fighting against all odds to keep his loved ones alive. Regardless of how shallow the film's narrative is, the Taken star always amazes his audience. However, his latest action thriller, Retribution, gets off to a fast start but crashes face first by the conclusion.

According to the official summary of Retribution, "when a mysterious caller places a bomb under Matt Turner's car seat, he embarks on a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks." A typical commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger's increasingly hazardous instructions in a race against time to save his family, with his children confined in the back seat and a bomb that would blow if they get out of the car.

Storyline:

Matt Turner (Liam), a competent banker, places himself and his children at great risk while attempting to manage his hectic professional life and family life. While driving his son Zach Turner (Jack Champion) and daughter Emily Turner (Lilly Aspell) to school, a stranger calls him and warns him about a bomb beneath his seat that would detonate as soon as he gets out of the car. What follows is an intriguing cat-and-mouse game between Matt and the cops, defending his family and being used as a pawn by the stranger.



Retribution's core notion is intriguing and amusing. On paper, Retribution is an excellent edge-of-your-seat thriller, which is why it's the third remake of the same-named Spanish film from 2015. However, the film's uninspired handling of the subject, poor execution, and predictable final act detracts from the overall experience.

Liam Nesson, an Oscar nominee, plays the lead in this action film. Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Arian Moayed, Emily Kusche, and others also appear.