Olivia Wilde has joined the cast of 'Behemoth!', a new drama from director Tony Gilroy. She will star alongside Pedro Pascal and David Harbour in the Searchlight Pictures film about a musician returning to Los Angeles.

Actor and director Olivia Wilde, who appeared in the action films 'Tron: Legacy' and 'Cowboys & Aliens', the romantic drama film 'Her', the comedy film 'The Incredible Burt Wonderstone', and the horror film 'The Lazarus Effect', has joined Pedro Pascal and David Harbour in 'Behemoth!', a drama Tony Gilroy is directing for Searchlight Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gilroy wrote the script for Behemoth! and is producing with Sanne Wohlenberg and John Gilroy, both of whom he worked with on Andor. While Searchlight has not put out an official logline for the feature, sources shared that the story is described as "a love letter to the music of the movies and the people who make it. It tells of a musician, to be played by Pascal, from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Senior VP of Production Rayne Roberts and Creative Executive Cameron Chidsey are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Wilde's Recent and Upcoming Work

Wilde will next be seen in 'The Invite', a relationship drama which she directed and in which she also stars opposite Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier this year, she appeared in Rogen's Apple TV+ series The Studio. She last appeared on the big screen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon and the thriller Don't Worry Darling, which she also directed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her diverse body of acting work includes Her, Babylon, Cowboys & Aliens, Tron: Legacy, A Vigilante, 1984 on Broadway, and the Emmy-winning series "House". Her past directing credits include Booksmart and Don't Worry Darling, in which she also starred. (ANI)