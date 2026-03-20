Olivia Rodrigo has hinted her romance with Louis Partridge is still on, despite breakup rumours. The singer revealed she's spent significant time in London, Partridge's hometown, finding inspiration for her upcoming third album.

Singer-songwriter and actor Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly hinted that she is still in a relationship with actor Louis Partridge, months after the couple faced breakup rumours in December, according to E! News. In an interview, Rodrigo shared that she has been spending significant time in London, Partridge's hometown, while working on her upcoming third album.

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'London Vibes' and Musical Tributes

"I've found a lot of inspiration from being in London," she said. "I've spent so much time here over the course of making this album. It has a lot of songs that are London vibes, about experiences that I've had here," as per the outlet. The 23-year-old singer has been creating music in England, and she also headlined the Glastonbury Festival--where she confessed her track "So American" was inspired by Louis--last June. Shortly after her riveting performance, Louis gave her a sweet shoutout, according to E! News.

Enjoying Anonymity in the UK

Despite her growing popularity, Rodrigo said she was surprised by the relatively low-key public attention she received in the UK. "No one was being weird to me. I'm like, 'Do I need to do more press?'" she joked, adding that she admires British culture and would consider living there part-time, according to E! News.

Keeping the Romance Private

Both Rodrigo and Partridge have largely kept their relationship private. In a previous interview with Esquire U.K., Partridge said they chose not to be overly public about their romance, emphasising that they are together for the right reasons. "It's nice to know that we can go to things together... You've got a friend in those times," he said, according to E! News.

While neither has directly addressed the earlier breakup speculation, Rodrigo's recent comments suggest the pair may still be going strong. (ANI)