'It's a Salman Khan film': Palak Tiwari admits 'no one' will watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for her

Palak Tiwari has reacted to her absence from the trailer of her upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She makes a big bollywood debut with the film and would share screen space with other actors. Know more.

Palak Tiwari will soon be making her acting debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The soon-to-be debutant actor fans were unhappy and disappointed when they could not spot her in the recently-released trailer. Palak maintains that the film belongs to lead star and global icon Salman Khan and also added no one will be coming to the theatres to watch her.

In a new interview with Connect FM Canada, Palak Tiwari got asked about her absence from the trailer. Shedding more light on the same, she said, "With this movie, I was just happy to be there. If I am very frank, with this movie, mujhe pata tha mujhe dekhne koi nahi aa raha hai (nobody is coming to watch this movie because of me). Mera hona ya na hona koi difference nahi bana raha (me being in the movie or not makes no difference)."

Palak elucidating on the entire thing, said, In the sense, it is a Salman Khan film. And he said from the start, and this is true, the casting in this movie got done because we really do fit these characters. For the first time as a budding actor, it was tough. But this is the most selfless I have been. I just wanted to contribute to the movie. Instead of thinking about how I can stand out. All of our goals was to fit in and blend in seamlessly."

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 (April 21) and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

