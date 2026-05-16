Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu paid homage to veteran composer Pandit Balakrushna Dash on his 103rd birth anniversary, praising his immense contribution to Odissi music that continues to inspire generations and enrich Odisha’s cultural heritage.

Marking the 103rd birth anniversary of veteran composer, music director, and vocalist, Pandit Balakrushna Dash, Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu paid homage to his legacy.

Speaking at the event, the Governor shared, "Like a lamp that continues to spread light long after it is lit, his melodies continue to illuminate generations. His voice carried the fragments of our soil, the spirit of our traditions and the emotions of our people."

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Kambhampati Hari Babu also noted how Balakrushna Dash embraced innovation with wisdom and grace. "At a time when modern influences were rapidly changing musical pace, he stood firmly rooted in Bodhisattva's identity while embracing innovation with wisdom and grace," he continued.

In an X post, Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu shared multiple images from the event, where he could be honouring Pandit Balakrishna Dash and addressing the guest.

Attended the 103rd birth anniversary of Sangeet Sudhakar Pandit Balakrushna Dash Ji at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar. His immense contribution to Odissi music continues to inspire generations and enrich Odisha’s cultural heritage. Music truly unites hearts and preserves timeless… pic.twitter.com/IC5To37RJy — Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (@DrHariBabuK) May 16, 2026

"Attended the 103rd birth anniversary of Sangeet Sudhakar Pandit Balakrushna Dash Ji at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar. His immense contribution to Odissi music continues to inspire generations and enrich Odisha's cultural heritage. Music truly unites hearts and preserves timeless traditions," he wrote.

The Life and Legacy of Pandit Balakrushna Dash

Born at Basantapedi in Odisha in 1928, Balakrushna Dash received his initial training in Odissi music from Guru Gokulchandra Srichandan. He further received in Odissi music under the guidance of Khitish Chandra Moitra and also learnt Hindustani vocal music from the renowned Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, as per the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Under the guidance of Rai Chand Boral, he was initiated into the art of composition and orchestration of Indian music.

He has over 200 gramophone discs to his credit. He has won appreciation as a music composer for a variety of theatrical presentations and also for Odiya films.

Dash also conducted extensive research in the field of Odiya music. He has been acclaimed for his rendition of Jayadeva's 'Ashtapadi' and other song forms of Odisha.

Awards and Recognition

Bala Krushna Dash has been honoured by many organisations of Odisha including the State Akadenis and the Government of Odisha.

For his eminence in the field of Music and his contribution to its enrichment, Bala Krushna Dash even received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Odissi Music for 1984. (ANI)