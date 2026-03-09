Nupur Sanon celebrated her husband Stebin Ben's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared personal voice notes and unseen photos, calling him 'my love.' A touched Stebin commented that her post 'touched my heart more than you know'.

Nupur Sanon penned a beautiful birthday wish for her husband and singer Stebin Ben. Taking to Instagram, Nupur shared heartfelt voice notes, expressing her love for Stebin. Through these voice notes and some unseen photos, she offered a glimpse into their love story. "Voicenotes From Wifey. On your special day, @stebinben, I thought of putting together little pieces of our story...the ones that quietly brought us together for life. Happy Birthday, my love. Know that I love you with all my heart," she captioned the post. Check out the post here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

Stebin Ben's Emotional Reaction

Reacting to Nupur's post, Stebin commented, "Honestly, out of words. This touched my heart more than you know. Thank you for such beautiful voice notes."

About Their Star-Studded Wedding

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon, younger sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, got married on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur. Their wedding was also attended by many Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra, among others. (ANI)