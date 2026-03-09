On Ustad Zakir Hussain's 75th birth anniversary, Nita Ambani honoured artists like Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurti and Suresh Wadkar for their role in his legacy. The tabla maestro passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on Dec 15, 2024.

Nita Ambani Honours Musical Greats

Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani marked the 75th birth anniversary of the legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, honouring the extraordinary artists who have played a significant role in transforming the maestro's legacy into living expression. In a warm and thoughtful gesture, Nita Ambani felicitated acclaimed artists Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurti, Suresh Wadkar, Sivamani, and Taufiq Qureshi, recognising their dedication to the craft of music. She also honoured the deep creative bond they shared with Zakir Hussain, and the exceptional vision that brought the celebration to life with renowned theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan, adding more to the spirit of the evening.

Passing of a Legend

Zakir succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease, on December 15, 2024. His final rites were performed at a San Francisco cemetery, where family members, close friends, and musicians paid their respects.

Ustad Hussain's family, in a statement, said he died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a disease that causes scarring of the lungs. This scarring causes breathing to become progressively difficult.

A Lasting Legacy

Zakir Hussain, son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, blended traditions with global influences to create masterpieces that transcend language and culture. The rhythms produced by him on his tabla continue to stay alive in the hearts and minds of his fans. (ANI)