Nuanced TV star Zaan Khan to feature in Tulsi Kumar's much-awaited music video 'Tu Mera'

Best known for his multilayered performance in the hit TV serial Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye, Zaan Khan will feature alongside Tulsi Kumar in a much-awaited music video titled 'Tu Mera'.

Film and TV actor Zaan Khan has won the hearts of audiences through his impressive performances in many hit TV shows like Hamari Bahu Silk and Maitree, to name a few. The talented actor's presence on screen always captivates the eyeballs and attention of audiences and viewers.

Because of this, his lead character Saaransh Tiwari in Maitree is slowly getting abundant love and accolades from the audiences. Zaan will feature in a music video Tu Mera, sung by Tulsi Kumar.

Zaan is one of those actors who has always cut the arc perfectly through his nuanced acting. His stints as a lead in shows have always stood out to be successful. Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded the teaser of the upcoming banger with Tulsi Kumar. Within 24 hours, Zaan has updated all with the official teaser and poster and announced the music video launch date, which will be revealed on March 15.

The actor's caption on the first post says, "A little surprise awaits you from @tulsikumar15. Are you ready for the first song from #TrulyKonnected? #TuMera is coming soon. Stay tuned guys."

It gives the fans a subtle hint that the music video will have soothing lyrics with smooth vocals by singer Tulsi Kumar and an exceptional performance by the star, which all the Zaan fans eagerly await. Also, this collab will surely bring havoc in the music industry after a long wait.

Meanwhile, the buzz around the song is strong. The ardent and loyal fans of Zaan Khan are rooting for this song to surpass all the previous records, so you all stay tuned for more updates.

