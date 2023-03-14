Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nuanced TV star Zaan Khan to feature in Tulsi Kumar's much-awaited music video 'Tu Mera'

    Best known for his multilayered performance in the hit TV serial Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye, Zaan Khan will feature alongside Tulsi Kumar in a much-awaited music video titled 'Tu Mera'.

    Nuanced TV star Zaan Khan to feature in Tulsi Kumar's much-awaited music video 'Tu Mera' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Film and TV actor Zaan Khan has won the hearts of audiences through his impressive performances in many hit TV shows like Hamari Bahu Silk and Maitree, to name a few. The talented actor's presence on screen always captivates the eyeballs and attention of audiences and viewers. 

    Because of this, his lead character Saaransh Tiwari in Maitree is slowly getting abundant love and accolades from the audiences. Zaan will feature in a music video Tu Mera, sung by Tulsi Kumar.

    ALSO READ: Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, set the ramp on fire

    Zaan is one of those actors who has always cut the arc perfectly through his nuanced acting. His stints as a lead in shows have always stood out to be successful. Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded the teaser of the upcoming banger with Tulsi Kumar. Within 24 hours, Zaan has updated all with the official teaser and poster and announced the music video launch date, which will be revealed on March 15.

    The actor's caption on the first post says, "A little surprise awaits you from @tulsikumar15. Are you ready for the first song from #TrulyKonnected? #TuMera is coming soon. Stay tuned guys." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ZAAN KHAN (@zaan001)

    It gives the fans a subtle hint that the music video will have soothing lyrics with smooth vocals by singer Tulsi Kumar and an exceptional performance by the star, which all the Zaan fans eagerly await. Also, this collab will surely bring havoc in the music industry after a long wait.

    Meanwhile, the buzz around the song is strong. The ardent and loyal fans of Zaan Khan are rooting for this song to surpass all the previous records, so you all stay tuned for more updates.

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi SEXY Photos: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in Dolce & Gabbana couture outfit

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars After-Party surprise: Naatu Naatu singers bump into Rihanna; see pictures RBA

    Oscars After-Party surprise: Naatu Naatu singers bump into Rihanna; see pictures

    Dooriyan music launch: Urfi Javed grabs attention for her blue beaded quirky hairstyle RBA

    Dooriyan music launch: Urfi Javed grabs attention for her blue beaded quirky hairstyle

    Was Naatu Naatu Oscars win bought? Jacqueline Fernandez makeup artist Shaan Muttathil mocks and alleges this RBA

    Was Naatu Naatu’s Oscars win bought? Jacqueline Fernandez’s makeup artist Shaan Muttathil mocks, alleges THIS

    Are Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur in LOVE? Does actress has daddy Chunky Panday's approval? RBA

    Are Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur in LOVE? Does actress have daddy Chunky Panday's approval?

    Oscars 2023 after-party at SS Rajamouli's LA house; MM Keeravani plays piano, Ram Charan poses with awards (Inside photos)

    Oscars after-party at SS Rajamouli's LA house; MM Keeravani plays piano, Ram Charan poses with awards (Photos)

    Recent Stories

    Super foods that increase immunity in a changing environment

    Super foods that increase immunity in a changing environment

    UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today march 14 at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates -adt

    UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates

    Bhopal Gas tragedy: Supreme Court rejects Centre's curative plea for enhanced compensation for victims AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects Centre's plea for enhanced compensation for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

    WPL 2023, DC vs RCB: It hurts, not going to lie - Megan Schutt after Royal Challengers Bangalore 5th straight loss against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'It hurts, not going to lie' - Megan Schutt after RCB's 5th straight loss

    Congress pro Kannada outfits stage protest on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway against 'high toll rate' AJR

    Congress, pro-Kannada outfits stage protest on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway against 'high toll rate'

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon