Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, set the ramp on fire

The third day of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI was all about the iconic stars representing new ideas and trends that were a mix of tastefulness and elegance. Bollywood icons Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, and others gave a dose of vibrant colors, Indian ethnicity, popping fashion trends, and glamor in their stunning outfits.

The third day of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI was full of big stars and glamour. The bollywood icon Zeenat Aman, Sushmita Sen, Sara Ali Khan, and others gave a dose of quirky and breathtaking fashion in their ravishing outfits and slayed on the runway.

The veteran Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman turned showstopper for designer Shahin Mannan as they launched their new collection Circle Fall Winter 2023. Zeenat Aman walked the ramp in a colorful three-piece outfit from the designer's latest collection.

Sara Ali Khan walked the runway for fashion designer Punit Balana in a dark red and golden detailed work plunging neckline blouse and ghagra with a heavy red and golden work dupatta to enhance her look.

Sushmita Sen turned showstopper for fashion designer Anushree Reddy. She walked the talk with her finesse and poise in a golden-colored and silver detailing work shimmery blouse and ghagra ensemble outfit.

Parineeti Chopra turned showstopper for fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani at the Lakme Fashion Week. She looked gorgeous in an off-white and silver embroidered blouse, a high-slit skirt, and an embroidered open jacket.

Tara Sutaria walked the runway for Annu's creation at the Lakme Fashion Week. She looked beautiful in a pink and golden colored Indian blouse, heavy ghagra of the same color combination alongside the dupatta, and completed her look with statement gold jewelry and bangles in her right hand.

Diana Penty walked the runway for Disha Patil. She looked stunning in a silver-colored, delicate work blouse and ghagra with a white dupatta and enhanced her look with a diamond neckpiece that had a hanging black stone pendant.

