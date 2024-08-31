'Nothing on Badlapur...', TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticizes Arijit Singh over protest song on Kolkata rape case

Arijit Singh's recent release, "Aar Kobe," a song demanding justice for a trainee doctor raped and murdered in Kolkata, has sparked debate. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh criticized Singh for focusing solely on Bengal-related issues and not addressing other significant cases like the Badlapur assault

Arijit Singh recently released a song titled "Aar Kobe," calling for justice for a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata. The song has received both support and criticism, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh expressing disapproval. Ghosh criticized Arijit Singh for not addressing other incidents, such as the Badlapur sexual assault case, and suggested that Singh's concern seems limited to Bengal.

In his post on X, Ghosh acknowledged Arijit Singh’s talent and the merit of his song demanding justice for the Kolkata victim. However, he argued that Singh's activism appears focused exclusively on issues in Bengal, while neglecting similar cases elsewhere, including one in Maharashtra’s Badlapur and issues related to wrestler Sakshi Malik. Ghosh pointed out that Singh’s career is closely tied to the Hindi film industry in Mumbai, which may influence his focus.

Arijit Singh, in sharing his song, explained that "Aar Kobe" is meant as a plea for justice and a tribute to the young doctor and all women who endure gender-based violence. He described the song as not merely a protest but a call to action, emphasizing the ongoing struggle for women's safety and dignity. Singh expressed solidarity with those working on the front lines, including doctors, journalists, and students, who deserve both respect and protection.

