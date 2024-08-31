'As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser'

Kangana Ranaut is set to address her past controversial remark about Ranbir Kapoor, where she labeled him a "serial skirt chaser," in a new interview on Aap Ki Adalat. The discussion has sparked interest as Kangana revisits the statement that caused a stir back in 2020

The post will be a topic of discussion on Aap Ki Adalat. The teaser for the episode shows Kangana being questioned about her comment, where the host mentions her calling Ranbir a "serial skirt chaser." Kangana responded with a laugh, suggesting that the host was speaking as if Ranbir was Swami Vivekananda.

Back in August 2020, Kangana's X account shared a post stating that Ranbir Kapoor was a "serial skirt chaser," adding that while no one labeled him a rapist, Deepika Padukone was openly battling mental illness but wasn’t called a "psycho or a witch." She implied that such derogatory terms were reserved for outsiders from small towns and humble backgrounds.

This isn't the first time Kangana has spoken out about Ranbir. Earlier this month, she revealed that she had been offered roles in films starring Ranbir but turned them down because she didn’t find the parts significant enough. She also mentioned that she was offered Anushka Sharma's role in Sanju but declined it.

Meanwhile, Kangana is preparing for the release of her next film, Emergency. In addition to starring in it, she is also directing the film, where she portrays Indira Gandhi. The film is set to release on September 6.

