    Nora Fatehi confesses about getting 'calls' from bollywood producers; here's what she said

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    Nora Fatehi is a well-known actress who rose to prominence and fame due to her remarkable career as an actress and dancer in Bollywood. In 2018, she starred in the blockbuster music video Dilbar, which has over one billion views on Youtube and has provided her with additional opportunities to showcase her ability. 

    Nora has appeared in several Bollywood films throughout the years, including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate. The dancing diva, who also served as a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, often leaves her fans awestruck with her fashionable avatars.

    In a fresh interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora Fatehi got asked about getting 'panic calls' from big bollywood producers who want her to save their films with a dance number. However, Nora Fatehi is mindful of choosing the right ones. But, when she does, she leaves no stone unturned to deliver her best. She shared, "At work, I am a b***h some times, I am difficult because I do not expect anything but the best because I have sacrificed so much, and when I go in front of the camera, or when I am on stage, I do not leave any crumbs, I eat."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

    When asked about getting panic calls from bollywood producers who believe a song can save their film, Nora added, "I do not know if everybody needs me, but it definitely gives me a certain sense of empowerment and responsibility. And if I do say yes, I give them everything. I give them my time. I rehearse for hours. I ensure I take every detail. Down to the costume and makeup, very seriously. And when I am in front of the camera, I really deliver. So, it is not like, Oh, you need me? I am here. I will do two-three steps and leave. It should be good enough. At least I am standing. No."

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 4:02 PM IST
