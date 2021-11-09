  • Facebook
    NO guards for Vijay Sethupati; actor opens up about attack on him at airport last week

    Last week, Vijay Sethupathi was attacked by a man at the airport while going to Bengaluru; today, the actor talked about the incident in length

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 4:52 PM IST
    Last week Vijay Sethupathi, who is a National Award winner, was attacked by an unidentified person at the airport while he was on his way to Bangalore. As per the reports, the involved has been identified as Maha Gandhi. Vijay was recently honoured with the National Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his Tamil hit Super Deluxe.

    According to reports, Maha Gandhi, who the accused, Maha Gandhi, was not attacking; he chased the actor to congratulate him for the National Award. Gandhi then asked whether Vijay attended the guru puja and worshipped or not. Talking about the incident, Vijay Sethupathi stated that I don't travel with guards; the people at the airport were his best friends.

    Vijay also mentioned that he has no desire to keep guards. He says as a public figure, he is required to meet people and greet them. Vijay also adds, “It is a violation of my privacy to ask whether I went to Guru Puja or not. Thevar Guru Puja held in Muthuramalingam's honour is an event attended only by individual castes. Everyone knows the kind of people who come to attend and how they behave.

    Also Read: Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi attacked by man at Bengaluru airport over denied selfie

    The event turned violent when Vijay Sethupathi was asked about attending the event and was called anti-caste. It is reported that the people belonging to a specific community were seen turning against Vijay. Now it is reported that the local police have arrested and executed many people for the violations committed by the youths who came to attend the guru puja.

     

    The latest report suggests that the Hindu Makkal Katchi in Tamil Nadu has announced a reward of Rs 1,001 for anyone who kicks Vijay Sethupathi. The group has alleged that Vijay insulted  U Muthuramalingam Thevar, a freedom fighter and a patriarch of the Thevar society. 

